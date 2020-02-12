accuweather

AccuWeather: Rain Developing This Afternoon

Get the latest AccuWeather forecast.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Rain Developing This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a needed soaking is on the way.

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy, breezy and cooler today with light rain developing after 2 p.m. High 55.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Maybe a rumble of thunder. Low 49.

THURSDAY: Some rain is likely during the morning. Much of the afternoon is dry though, with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine. Another round of rain arrives late in the day. High 65.

FRIDAY: Clouds break for some sun. It's breezy. High 61.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower. High 49.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather6abcaccuweatherinstagram storiesaccuweather alertsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
ACCUWEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
Catch March's full worm moon in tonight's sky
How to see the full snow moon in the sky tonight
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
TOP STORIES
Montco Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
Preliminary hearing postponed for suspect in deadly I-95 crash
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Teen walking to school sexually assaulted, arrest made: Police
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
Show More
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Dog stolen from outside Philadelphia home found, back with her family
School van involved in Bucks Co. crash, injuries reported
More TOP STORIES News