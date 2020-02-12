AccuWeather: Rain Developing This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a needed soaking is on the way.WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy, breezy and cooler today with light rain developing after 2 p.m. High 55.TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Maybe a rumble of thunder. Low 49.THURSDAY: Some rain is likely during the morning. Much of the afternoon is dry though, with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine. Another round of rain arrives late in the day. High 65.FRIDAY: Clouds break for some sun. It's breezy. High 61.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 55.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower. High 49.MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 46.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 50.