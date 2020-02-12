AccuWeather: Rain early tomorrow, sun returns in the afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday's storms and high winds are gone. Early sun gives way to gradually increasing high clouds today. It's breezy and cooler with a high of 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies sock us in with some rain arriving around midnight. The low is a chilly 40.
WEDNESDAY: It's a wet start with some light to moderate rain falling through the morning rush hour period. We're dry by lunch time, though, and some afternoon sun is possible. The high is a cooler 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high is still around 53.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in store with some rain arriving during the afternoon and continuing at night. The high is only 50.
SATURDAY: Rain lingers into the early morning, with some drying by midday and some sun returning during the afternoon. The high improves a bit to 56.
SUNDAY: It's milder, but models are in disagreement as to whether or not we get some rain. We'll go with the idea of a good deal of clouds with possible rain, for now. The high is 63.
MONDAY: Clouds are dominant and some showers are possible at times. The high inches up to 64.
TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. We still can't entirely rule out a passing shower, but this does not look like a wash out, by any means. The high is 62.
