AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Breezy and Cooler Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain is ending early this morning and overall, this is a nice, breezy day with a good deal of sun. The high is 72.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, breezy day with a seasonable high around 73. More clouds will move in at night.

FRIDAY: It looks like a damp start with light to moderate rain pushing through the region during the morning and a mostly cloudy, drier afternoon. The high is cooler: 66.

SATURDAY: Any morning clouds should give way quickly to mostly sunny skies and the majority of the day looks beautiful and crisp. We get another high around 66.

SUNDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few more clouds, but it's still looking like another beauty with an afternoon high of 68. Clouds will increase in the late day and evening hours and some rain is possible at night.

MONDAY: More rain is possible, especially in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, otherwise. The high is 65.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns and will dominate the skies with only a few patchy clouds. The high rebounds to 69.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high settles around 70.

