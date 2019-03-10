Weather

AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Damp

Adam Joseph has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Rain ending early. Otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Peeks of sun likely late in the day. Highs 58-60.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 34-42.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 58.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with occasional rain. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 56.

