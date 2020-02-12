AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Nice and Mild This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most of our overnight rain is over. Showers will linger close to the coast until about 7 a.m. or so.. Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks today and it gets very warm during the afternoon with a high of 74. A spotty late shower can't be ruled out, but most of the later afternoon and evening is dry.
TONIGHT: We see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a mild low of 51.
THURSDAY: Some occasional showers are likely in the morning with a few thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon. The late afternoon hours look drier, but cooler and very windy with gusts over 40 mph. We have an early high of 62 degrees, but temperatures will fall into the mid 50s in a lot of neighborhoods by dinner time.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Clouds give way to some sun. It's still very windy, with gusts near 40 mph again and the chance of a spotty shower Our high dips all the way down to 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we have a day with no rain in the forecast! Look for partly sunny skies and a cool high of 57.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds and rain arrives at night. The rain could be heavy at times. The high improves to 64.
MONDAY: Lingering rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, this is a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a nice high of 68.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools slightly to 63.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 58.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More