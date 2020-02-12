PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the region beginning at 4 p.m. today and extending into early Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Look out for debris in roadways.
TODAY: Clouds and lingering rain will taper off around midday, before some late day sun makes an appearance. The high will be a mild 51. Late in the afternoon, winds will become strong and gusty.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains very windy overnight with a chilly northwest wind bringing in much colder air. By dawn, Philadelphia will have dropped to 27 with some suburbs dipping down into the low 20s.
TUESDAY: Colder air races back into the region with morning temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Winds will ease up a bit during the afternoon and we'll see lots of sunshine through the day, but it's still somewhat brisk and cold with a high of 38 with wind chills in the 20s. This will be a brief cold shot, but one worth your attention with heavy coats, hats and gloves all in play.
WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds and after a cold start, we'll see a quick afternoon rebound to a high of 53.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and increasing winds as we move into the afternoon. Our high is a seasonable 48, but it will probably feel a bit colder later in the day with those rising winds.
FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 41.
SATURDAY: We have a brisk and cold start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and a chilly high of 41.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cool high around 45.
MONDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a milder high of 49.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Rain ending today, strong wind gusts late today and tonight
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News