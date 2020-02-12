AccuWeather: Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As expected, it's been a raw and damp day. Philadelphia received more than 1/2" of rain with temperatures stuck in the 40s thanks to an east-northeast wind off of the ocean.
TONIGHT: Rain will be ending by around 8pm with clouds breaking by dawn. The low is 39.
TUESDAY: The rain is over and we get a nice, partly sunny afternoon with a milder high of 59.
WEDNESDAY: We have another wet and chilly day, as yet another system in our fast moving pattern moves by to our south from the Tennessee Valley. This looks like another all day of rain with 1/2" to 3/4" likely. Some wet snow is possible in the highest elevations of the Poconos. The high cools to 48.
THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. Look for sun, and a few clouds, with a mild high of 59.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy return along with some more showers possible, mainly late in the day. It's breezy with a high of 59.
SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain. The high is 59.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers possible. The high is 58.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 60.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More