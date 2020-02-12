weather

AccuWeather: Rain ends today, but strong winds build in this evening

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the region beginning at 4 p.m. today and extending into early Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Look out for debris in roadways.

TODAY: Clouds and lingering rain will taper off around midday, before some late day sun makes an appearance. The high will be a mild 51. Late in the afternoon, winds will become strong and gusty.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains very windy overnight with a chilly northwest wind bringing in much colder air. By dawn, Philadelphia will have dropped to 27 with some suburbs dipping down into the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Colder air races back into the region with morning temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Winds will ease up a bit during the afternoon and we'll see lots of sunshine through the day, but it's still somewhat brisk and cold with a high of 38 with wind chills in the 20s. This will be a brief cold shot, but one worth your attention with heavy coats, hats and gloves all in play.

WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with a few clouds and after a cold start, we'll see a quick afternoon rebound to a high of 53.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and increasing winds as we move into the afternoon. Our high is a seasonable 48, but it will probably feel a bit colder later in the day with those rising winds.

FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 41.

SATURDAY: We have a brisk and cold start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and a chilly high of 41.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cool high around 45.

MONDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a milder high of 49.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some COVID restrictions Monday: What you should know
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Philly police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Be Kind: Local artist surprises ER nurse
Woman killed in shooting outside Walmart identified; 1 arrested
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Show More
3 teens arrested in death of UArizona student from Lower Moreland
Man accidentally shoots himself in King of Prussia Mall: Police
Philly-area malls spotlight Black-owned businesses year-round
Meet NJ's Samantha Sharpe as she aims to become the next 'Idol'
Philly school district to hold press conference on in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News