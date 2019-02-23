AccuWeather: Rain Expected To Move In Saturday Afternoon

WEATHER

SATURDAY: Any early sunshine gives way quickly to clouds during the morning. Rain arrives late in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 45.

TONIGHT: Rain becomes steadier and heavier as it continues throughout the night. Temperatures drop down to 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain likely in the morning. The rain should clear out around midday. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with the clouds breaking later in the day. High of 59.

MONDAY: Sunshine mixes with some patchy clouds. It's breezy and a lot cooler with a high around 41.

TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with some more patchy clouds. It's brisk and cold with a high of 38.

WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day, with the possibility of a bit of snow or flurries. High of 36.

THURSDAY: It looks like a partly sunnday day with a high of 39.

FRIDAY: The cool air continues with a partly sunny day. High of 42.
