AccuWeather: Rain followed by summer warmth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to thicken along with fog rolling in from the ocean. Some drizzle is likely by morning. Lows in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY: We will begin with pockets of drizzle and even a shower, but the steadiest rain will wait until around lunch time and last through dinner. As we began to suspect yesterday, the combination of that coastal low lifting northward and getting absorbed into some of the energy from the larger system out in the central U.S. will result in a decent rainfall for the region. Rainfall totals will be between " and " with a few locations seeing up to 1". We remain below normal for rainfall this March so this is a good thing. High of 56.
THURSDAY: Rain will be gone on Thursday and southerly winds will take over. We will have some lingering clouds early in the day and then more clouds approaching from the next system late in the day so its not bright and sunny, but we will see some breaks and that will boost us up to the low 70s. Not a bad day overall.
FRIDAY: In the morning low pressure will be passing by well to our northwest, but enough energy will move through to give us some showers and even a rumble of thunder. An impressive low level jet with 70mph+ winds will pass overhead in the morning, but not expecting to be able to tap into that at this time. By the afternoon things are clearing out and temperatures look to have a chance at near 80 degrees with enough sunshine. Cooler air then works in overnight to knock us down into the 60s for the weekend. It will be the warmest high so far this year and only a degrees off the record of 80 set way back in 1921.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, but breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 66, a lot cooler than Friday, but still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. The high is 65.
MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy, blustery day. Our high slips to 52.
TUESDAY: This is a "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of just 56. We'll see some sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.
