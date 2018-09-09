WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY - Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times (especially west of the city). A FLOOD WATCH has been issued. High 64.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times (especially during the evening). Lows 55-59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for some. High 79.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm may develop during the afternoon. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Rather warm and sticky with a combination of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 85.
FRIDAY: Depending largely on the track of Florence, it will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 83.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid, with the threat of rain (dependent on the track of Florence). High 82.

