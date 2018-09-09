AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times

SUNDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY - Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times (especially west of the city). A FLOOD WATCH has been issued. High 64.TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times (especially during the evening). Lows 55-59.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for some. High 79.TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm may develop during the afternoon. High 83.WEDNESDAY: Rather warm and sticky with a combination of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 85.FRIDAY: Depending largely on the track of Florence, it will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 83.SATURDAY: Warm and humid, with the threat of rain (dependent on the track of Florence). High 82.