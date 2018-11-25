WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain Monday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on November 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 37-39.

MONDAY: Flood Watch has been posted for the Delaware Valley. Any additional rain could lead to flooding concerns. Rain develops mid morning and continues through the afternoon. Tapering off by evening. High 52.

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Brisk and cold, some sun. High 39. Wind chills in the low 30's.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 46.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44.

SATURDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. High 46.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.
