AccuWeather: Rain Moves in Tonight, Then Cool and Unsettled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with occasional sunshine today. The high in Philadelphia hit a relatively warm 82 degrees with southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front.

TONIGHT: Rain arrives during the evening, beginning in the northwest suburbs, and tapers to lighter showers overnight. The low is a lot cooler: 59.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, mainly east of the city. After that, clouds give way to some sun later in the day. It's less humid and much cooler and breezy with a high of 68.

WEDNESDAY: An area of low pressure will develop close to the coast. That will bring cooler conditions with periods of rain, the steadiest at the coats. The high only hits 61.

THURSDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with some lingering rain over by the Shore, especially if that low is still stuck off the coast. It's breezy, too. The high is 63.

FRIDAY: Early clouds may break for some afternoon sunshine. It's still breezy. The high is 65.

SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun at times. A couple additional showers are possible, but this is probably a mainly dry day with a pleasant high around 68.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 70.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70.

