AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

It was a cloudy, soggy Election Day. 1.6" of rain fell in Philadelphia, with a seasonable high of 63.TONIGHT: Evening showers should clear the coast by 8PM. Then, skies clear, winds die down and we dip to an overnight low of 50.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a cool breeze and a high around 62.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny again and a little cooler with a high around 55.FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does moisture. Look for periods of rain during the day. The high is still relatively cool: 55.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. It's brisk and cooler with a high of just 48.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 47.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 49.TUESDAY: Another round of rain moves in. The high hits 54.