AccuWeather: Rain Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially east of the city. Lows 48-50.
SUNDAY: Early morning rain will end quickly. Skies will begin to brighten up by midday with some sunshine returning during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times (WNW 15-25 mph). High 68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a blend of sun and clouds. Turning very warm by afternoon! High 86.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 79.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. High 71.
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a stray shower early in the day. High 66.
