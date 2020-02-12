weather

AccuWeather: Rain Overnight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially east of the city. Lows 48-50.

SUNDAY: Early morning rain will end quickly. Skies will begin to brighten up by midday with some sunshine returning during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times (WNW 15-25 mph). High 68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a blend of sun and clouds. Turning very warm by afternoon! High 86.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. High 71.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a stray shower early in the day. High 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
20-year-old man shot, killed in Wilmington: Police
Man killed after trailer crashes off Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge: Police
Delco partners with Flyers, Penn Medicine to vaccinate residents
1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Show More
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
WCU class of 2020 celebrates graduation ceremony 1 year later
1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky Monday
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94
More TOP STORIES News