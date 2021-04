AccuWeather: Rain Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially east of the city. Lows 48-50.SUNDAY: Early morning rain will end quickly. Skies will begin to brighten up by midday with some sunshine returning during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times (WNW 15-25 mph). High 68.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 65.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 75.WEDNESDAY: Expect a blend of sun and clouds. Turning very warm by afternoon! High 86.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 79.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. High 71.SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler with a stray shower early in the day. High 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app