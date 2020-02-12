AccuWeather: Rain Returns Wednesday; Spring Beauty Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a difference a day makes! After Monday's cold soaking rain, sunshine returned today with temperatures rebounding into the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with a low of 41. Some showers arrive before dawn.
WEDNESDAY: We're back to the wet and chilly pattern we saw on Monday. Rain rain arrives during the morning and continues into the evening hours. But, with the center of the storm moving off the North Carolina coast, we are on the northern fringe of the rain. Rainfall totals will vary by location with around 1/10" in the Lehigh Valley to over 1/2" in far southern locations like Dover & Cape May County. With high pressure to our north, providing a northeast wind, the high only hits 48.
THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. Look for sun, and a few clouds, with a mild high of 62.. This will be a perfect day to get outdoors, while maintaining safe social distance.
FRIDAY: Clouds roar right back and we end up with a mostly cloudy day with some showers at times, mainly in the morning. It's breezy with a high of 59.
SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain. The high cools to 52.
SUNDAY: Leftover clouds will be slow to depart. There could also be some lingering showers at times. The high is 64.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 58.
TUESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 62.
