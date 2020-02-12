AccuWeather: Rain tapers off, sun returns for workweek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Rain and drizzle, cooler. High 73. It's a miserable day down at the shore with on and off rain and gusty winds (NE 25-35 mph).
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 65.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 84.
THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. A thunderstorm is possible by afternoon. High 85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 84.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
