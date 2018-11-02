AccuWeather: Rain Tonight, Winds of Change Saturday

Despite lots of clouds, it was another exceptionally mild November day. For the second day in a row, the high in Philadelphia soared to 72 degrees. That's 11 degrees above normal.TONIGHT: Moisture is gathering with a strengthening wave of low pressure in southwest Virginia. That low will lift through our region overnight, delivering a short, but heavy round of rain. A gusty thunderstorm or two could be embedded with the heavy rain, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. Here are some key points:9pm to 3am is heaviest rainfall. Ponding on roads and in low lying areas, but no stream/river/coastal flooding is expected. Rainfall totals will vary across the region with 3/4" to as much as 2". Most locations on average will see 1" to 1.5" The overnight low is 58.SATURDAY: Even though the heavy rain ends in the wee hours of the morning, we still have the threat of a few showers into the morning on Saturday as the upper level trough axis needs to pass through. This will make for a cloudy and damp start to the weekend. But, sunshine looks to return now in the late morning to midday hours. Winds at that point will kick up and turn very gusty as they align from the west throughout the column and low pressure continues to strengthen as it lifts into New England. Gusts could be on the order of 40 to 45mph. The winds will be rather short lived, mainly the afternoon hours until sunset. The high is only 58 and temperatures will probably fall during the afternoon.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking cool, but pretty with mostly sunny skies and a high of 57.MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 59.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): This is looking like a mostly cloudy, but mild day with no issues significant enough to keep voters from the polls. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s (a lot more comfortable than it often is around here in early November) and the afternoon high zooms to an unseasonably warm 68. It's a bit humid. A spotty shower is possible at times, but for now, most of the day looks dry.WEDNESDAY: We have a cloudy and damp start with a few lingering showers around, but the afternoon sees the return of some sun. It's breezy and still relatively mild with another high around 65.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler with a high around 57.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. We're still chilly. The high: 55.