AccuWeather: Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday

Sun gave way to increasing clouds today (Veterans Day Observed) and the high only hit 49. That's nine degrees below averageTONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and rain moves in from the southwest during the evening. It gets heavy at times overnight. The low is 44.TUESDAY: Rain continues into the morning rush. Look out for flooding on streets near any drains that become clogged with leaves. Rain tapers toward the end of the rush in many neighborhoods and clouds may break for some sun during the afternoon.It's a bit breezy and slightly milder with an early high around 55.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and chilly high of 42.THURSDAY: Our next system arrives, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. The latest snows show for areas north and west of Philadelphia, a mix of sleet and snow for Philadelphia, and mainly rain across South Jersey and Delaware. The timing and exact track of this storm is still up in the air. But, with the potential for a wintry mix, we are issuing an AccuWeather Alert. The high is only 39.FRIDAY: Rain ends early, but we remains mainly cloudy and breezy with a somewhat cool high of 50.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 43.MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly sunny, but rather chilly day with a high of just 42.