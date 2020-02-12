weather

AccuWeather: Rain Wednesday into Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight, becoming breezy late. Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will lower and thicken during the morning with a spotty shower possible around late morning. Steady rain arrives during the afternoon and some of it could be heavy at times. High 68

THURSDAY: Blustery and chilly with rain ending early. Clouds will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Bundle up if you're heading to Citizen's Bank Park for the Phillies home opener. Wind chills will be in the upper 30's. High 49.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny, brisk and cold. High 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 58.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny and warmer. High 67.

MONDAY: Sunny and comfortable. High 68.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 66.

