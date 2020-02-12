AccuWeather: Rain will lead to a winter chill the next two days

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Periods of rain will continue tonight as a cold front approaches from the west and a wave of low pressure develops and rides along that front. This will slow the progress of the front and allow some cooler air to catch up to the last bit of precipitation that will be exiting in the morning. While it won't be a concern there may be a few flakes flying in the air tomorrow morning in the northwest suburbs before all is said and done. Likely not here in the city though. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will break for some sun by midday tomorrow, but it will be windy with northwest winds of 12-25mph and gusts to 35mph. While temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the Phillies game it will feel more like the upper 30s to near 40. Not a very enjoyable experience for those sitting in the stands, as is the case on many opening days!

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): The core of the coldest air will be upon us with high struggling to reach the low 40s, almost 20 degrees below average! Any sunshine will be self destructing with the low heights of the upper level trough passing through. We may have a few hours in the midday to early afternoon where it is mostly cloudy with all of the instability cumulus around. Wind chills no better than the 30s.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will be cold at sunrise with temperatures a bit below freezing. But temperatures climb quickly and we arrive at a milder afternoon high around 54.

SUNDAY (EASTER): This still looks like a very nice day with partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 63.

MONDAY: Sunny skies return for another day and we get a comfortable high of 68.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high slips a couple degrees to 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 68.

