AccuWeather: Rain, Some Heavy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for freezing rain is in effect between midnight and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Poconos.

SATURDAY: Rainy (some heavy) and breezy during the morning. Some freezing rain is possible at the onset in the Poconos, but most of the area sees rain. The heaviest rain will fall between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. with most areas drying out during the late afternoon hours. Minor poor drainage flooding is possible as well as ponding on roads. High 55.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows 32-35.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 47.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 41.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, chilly. High 41.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy. Rain is possible during the afternoon. High 47.

