AccuWeather: Rainy & cool today, summer preview Thursday & Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have cloudy skies today with rain gradually arriving during the morning and afternoon. The rain will be steady at times and the evening commute looks especially wet with ponding on roads likely. The high is a cool 58.
TONIGHT: Rain tapers later in the evening, but it remains rather cloudy with a low of 53.
THURSDAY: Southerly winds will take over. Any morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine and temperatures surge during the afternoon. Look for a high of 72.
FRIDAY: A low pressure center scooting through during the morning could fire up a few early showers and even a thunderstorm in spots. But the afternoon holds the flavor of the day with a warm wind, some sun returning and a summerlike high of 78. It will be the warmest high so far this year and only two degrees off the record of 80 set way back in 1921.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, somewhat breezy and cooler afternoon, but nice with a high of 67. That's still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. It's breezy and a bit cooler with a high of 64.
MONDAY: Breezy and even cooler weather arrives, although from a visual standpoint, this is looking like a pretty, partly sunny day. Our high slips to 54.
TUESDAY: This is another "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of just 56. We'll see abundant sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.
WEDNESDAY: It's cool for late March. Look for plenty of sunshine, but a high of just 53.
