PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds. The high hit 53 degrees. That's four degrees above average, but the coolest day of the workweek so far.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a low of 37.
FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a some rain at times during the afternoon. There's a chance some of the rain might mix with or change over to wet snowflakes at night, especially north and west of the city at night. Since the ground is so warm, any snowflakes should melt on roads. But, some areas could get a grassy coating of snow. High: 47.
SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46. Don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.
MONDAY: It's very warm with sunshine fading behind clouds. High: 68.
TUESDAY: It's stays warm with a few showers around. High: 64.
WEDNESDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a some showers at night. The high drops to 58.
THURSDAY: Morning rain is possible, followed by afternoon clearing. The high hits 55.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Rainy and Cooler To End The Week, Even Some Wet Snowflakes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More