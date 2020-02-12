AccuWeather: Rainy and Raw Tonight With Wet Snowflakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been a raw and chilly day with temperatures only in the mid 40s. A light rain began in the late morning and will continue to fall into the evening, mixing in and changing over to some wet snow later tonight.
TONIGHT: Rain continues through the evening. Before things wrap up just after midnight ,we will see a changeover to some wet snow in parts of the area. This is most likely in the cooler northwest suburbs, but could easily happen here in the City and down into South Jersey with a band that stretches across the area from northwest to southeast and slowly sinks southwestward. At most, a few locations could see a grassy coating. But, with the ground being so warm, even that will be a struggle. Where you will a modest accumulation of an inch or two will be the higher terrain of the Poconos. The low hits 35 degrees in the city, 31 in the colder suburbs.
SATURDAY: First thing tomorrow mornin,g we'll see a good deal of lingering cloud cover, but as the beast of a coastal storm pulls way and high pressure moves in we'll see sunshine in full force for mid morning and on. Sustained winds out of the north-northwest at 12-25mph with gusts to 35mph will make for wind chills in the 20s early and just 30s for the afternoon. Officially our high temperature will reach 47. Don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 59.
MONDAY: It's very warm with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 69.
TUESDAY: It's stays warm with mostly cloudy skies and the chance of afternoon and evening showers. High: 65.
WEDNESDAY:Early sunshine gives way to cloudy skies with a some showers at night. The high drops to 59.
THURSDAY: Morning rain is possible, followed by afternoon clearing. The high hits 57.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. The high hits 59.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News