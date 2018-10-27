AccuWeather: Rainy And Windy

SATURDAY: Windswept rain will be wrapping through the region at dawn and through most of the morning. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning, before tapering in the afternoon (but even the afternoon looks damp). Morning winds gusts 40-50 mph inland, 50-60 mph down at the shore. High 56.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A showers are likely at times. Lows 41-45.We have an AccuWeather Alert for Friday night into the first half of Saturday for the combination of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. The key time: 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Rainfall: 1-2" (no significant flooding issues anticipated).Wind Gusts: 40-50 mph inland with 50-60 mph gusts along the coast. Winds are the biggest concern with branches and power lines possibly coming down. Avoid any downed wires, even if they look dead.Coastal Flooding: Saturday morning's high tides (9 to 10 am) along the oceanfront are at risk for minor to moderate flooding.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Some additional rain is possible at night. High 57.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with some rain possible. By afternoon we'll see a mixture of sun and clouds. It will turn rather breezy again. High 58.TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 59.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We are improving the holiday forecast! We still have mostly sunny skies in play for afternoon Halloween parades in school parking lots. But we are bumping up numbers. It now appears that a southerly flow kicks in, bringing milder air into the region and giving us an afternoon high of 67. That means temperatures will likely still be in the low 60's during the evening, cool but not as chilly as what models were originally suggesting.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. High 67.FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain developing. High 63.