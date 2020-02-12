AccuWeather: Rainy, breezy and chilly this weekend!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle throughout the day. Windy and chilly with high temperatures more typical of the middle of March as opposed to late May. High 55.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Lows 44-48.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and raw with periods of rain and drizzle. Another very chilly day. High 55.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds hang tough during the morning hours, but are expected to give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Turning milder and not as breezy. High 69.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds during the day with some rain expected at night. High 78.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 81.
FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
