AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have cloudy, wet conditions with off and on rain all day long. Some of the rain can be steady to heavy at times, especially during the morning. It's also breezy and cool with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s all day.
TONIGHT: Some additional showers are likely this evening and overnight. Temperatures rise into the low 60s.
TUESDAY: A few early showers are possible, but they dry out quickly. Clouds then give way to sun and warmer air charges back into our region. The afternoon high improves to 70.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mid-week beauty with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and nice high of 72.
THURSDAY: Any morning sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is still warm at 74. A shower is possible at night.
FRIDAY: We have plenty of clouds in place with some showers around during the day and even a spotty thunderstorm. The high dips to 67.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone, but cooler air marches in behind it. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of just 62.
SUNDAY: This is another largely sunny day with another cool high around 62.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 66.
