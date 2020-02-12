AccuWeather: Rainy, Chilly And Raw

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Chester, upper Montgomery, upper Bucks, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties. These areas will see snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning. Expect a glaze of ice in these areas. For the city as well as south Jersey and Delaware, periods of rain will fall on and off throughout the day. High 42.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp this evening with periods of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy overnight. Low 37.
MONDAY: Early morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 45.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.
THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 44.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 42.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some rain, especially early. High 43.
