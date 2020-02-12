AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain will taper off during the afternoon. It's breezy and on the mild side with a high of 54.
TONIGHT: Look for patchy clouds this evening and overnight. It will also be windy and increasingly cold. The low is 31.
FRIDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Cold air officially returns to the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 34 and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Anyone with plans in the evening should plan on bundling up. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s and it will still be somewhat breezy. The overnight low drops to 17 degrees, the coldest night so far this season.
SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 34. It will not be as windy as Friday.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 51.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely. The high is still well above average: 58.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a pop up shower possible. Cooler air rushes in, however, with our high plunging to just 45.
THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high around 40.
