AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Warm and Windy Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rainy morning gives way to afternoon drying today.
TODAY: The bulk of the rain will be over by around 9 a.m. with a few showers lingering until about lunch time. Then, sunshine returns and it gets windy and warm. Look for a high of 71. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times during the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Winds gradually die down. The low is 40.
SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to high clouds, turning the sky milky white. It remains breezy with a 10-20 mph wind and gusts as high as 25 mph, especially in the morning. The high is a cooler 55.
SUNDAY: A weak disturbance passes by to our south in the morning, making for some clouds early in the day, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. The high is a seasonably cool 52.
MONDAY: Early sunshine gives way to more clouds during the afternoon with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 49.
TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): It's cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle, but the high improves to 56.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 60.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible at night. The high is 62. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m..
FRIDAY: The first full day of spring features lots of clouds with a chance for some showers. The high is 60.
