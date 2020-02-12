Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Warm and Windy Afternoon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rainy morning gives way to afternoon drying today.

TODAY: The bulk of the rain will be over by around 9 a.m. with a few showers lingering until about lunch time. Then, sunshine returns and it gets windy and warm. Look for a high of 71. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Winds gradually die down. The low is 40.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to high clouds, turning the sky milky white. It remains breezy with a 10-20 mph wind and gusts as high as 25 mph, especially in the morning. The high is a cooler 55.

SUNDAY: A weak disturbance passes by to our south in the morning, making for some clouds early in the day, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. The high is a seasonably cool 52.

MONDAY: Early sunshine gives way to more clouds during the afternoon with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 49.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): It's cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle, but the high improves to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 60.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible at night. The high is 62. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m..

FRIDAY: The first full day of spring features lots of clouds with a chance for some showers. The high is 60.

