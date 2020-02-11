Weather

AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a damp, somewhat foggy start with patches of dense fog early on. Rain will continue into the mid afternoon, before eventually pulling off to the east. The evening commute will be dry. Our high is a milder 53.

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2020.



TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a colder low of 37.

WEDNESDAY: Any early sunshine will quickly give way to increasing clouds. We get a chillier high of 46. Another round of rain arrives during the evening.

THURSDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy, unsettled day with rain likely, especially in the morning. Some sun is possible later in the day. The high is milder again: 59.

FRIDAY: Colder air rushes into the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 36.

SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 32.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's milder again with the high bouncing up to 47.

MONDAY: This is a partly sunny, milder start to the new work week with a high of 53.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies and another round of rain likely. The high is still well above average: 55.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
