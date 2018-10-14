AccuWeather: Rainy start to the new week

TONIGHT: Cloudy and milder. Showers will develop towards dawn. Lows 48-54.MONDAY: We turn up the warmth and the humidity for a single day. Showers will fall during the morning rush, but then most of the day is dry and just very muggy. Some of us could even see some brightening to the sky just after lunch. Then with an evening cold front, another round of showers and even downpours are likely late in the evening. High 73.TUESDAY: High clouds will stream across the sky in wake of the Monday evening front. So filtered sun and much cooler. High 59.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 62.THURSDAY: A cold start after another cold front passes through Wednesday night! It will be mostly sunny, but very chilly. High is only 52.FRIDAY: Another cold start then mostly sunny and cool. The high jumps back up to 60.SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain arriving during the afternoon. High 63.SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 55.