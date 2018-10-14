WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rainy start to the new week

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at noon on October 14, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and milder. Showers will develop towards dawn. Lows 48-54.

MONDAY: We turn up the warmth and the humidity for a single day. Showers will fall during the morning rush, but then most of the day is dry and just very muggy. Some of us could even see some brightening to the sky just after lunch. Then with an evening cold front, another round of showers and even downpours are likely late in the evening. High 73.

TUESDAY: High clouds will stream across the sky in wake of the Monday evening front. So filtered sun and much cooler. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 62.

THURSDAY: A cold start after another cold front passes through Wednesday night! It will be mostly sunny, but very chilly. High is only 52.

FRIDAY: Another cold start then mostly sunny and cool. The high jumps back up to 60.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain arriving during the afternoon. High 63.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 55.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tornado damages school, leaves path of destruction in Texas
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia
More Weather
Top Stories
Dirt bike riders swarm the city
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate fliers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
Child dies after being hit by car in Bucks County
4 men killed in shooting at child's birthday party in Texas
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Show More
3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Camden
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
More News