weather

AccuWeather: Rainy Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp this morning with periods of rain, ending midday. Some sunny breaks are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, it's a fairly mild day. High 55.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 47.

MONDAY: A leftover shower is likely early. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. It is expected to be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph at times. High 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun early. The clouds will roll in by afternoon and a couple of showers are possible (most of the steadier rain looks to be south of the city). High 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 54.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible. High 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in shooting outside Lehigh Valley Walmart
Bensalem police find 1 shot dead, 1 critical in vehicle
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Caught on video: Bank robbery suspect arrested leaving bank
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Rescues made in Upper Darby fire, 1 hospitalized in Haverford Twp. fire
Show More
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
3 dead in small plane crash in north Georgia
Basketball star Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' on court
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
Female victim shot in stomach in Camden
More TOP STORIES News