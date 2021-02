AccuWeather: Rainy Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp this morning with periods of rain, ending midday. Some sunny breaks are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, it's a fairly mild day. High 55.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 41.SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 47.MONDAY: A leftover shower is likely early. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. It is expected to be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph at times. High 52.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Some sun early. The clouds will roll in by afternoon and a couple of showers are possible (most of the steadier rain looks to be south of the city). High 46.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 54.FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible. High 47.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app