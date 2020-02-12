AccuWeather: Rainy, Windy, Cool Start to Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's going to feel more like March the next two days with a general 1.5 to 3 inches of rain.
TONIGHT: Steady rain arrives during the evening and continues overnight. The low dips to 51. Minor to moderate tidal flooding is possible at the Shore and along tidal portions of the Delaware River and Delaware Bay.
SATURDAY: Rain in the morning will give way to more of a spotty shower pattern through most of the day. Even when it isn't raining, however, drizzle is possible and overall, this will be a dank, chilly and overcast start to the holiday weekend. It will also be breezy. The high is only 55. The Shore may get up to about 60, but it's still cloudy, cool and at times, wet. Look for a rather blustery wind coming in off the ocean as well. It's a lousy day to get in the water, but in case you're actually thinking of it, there's a moderate risk of rip currents, so swimming is not advisable. We also have a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for minor to moderate tidal flooding on Saturday morning. This will probably be extended into Saturday night when the flooding could be a bit worse.
SUNDAY: The clouds hang tough and so does the cool temperature profile. There probably won't as much rain as Saturday, but spotty showers and sprinkles are still possible. The high is only 55 in Philadelphia and near 60 at the Shore. It's still rather breezy.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is easily the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 69 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the upper 60s. Memorial Day ceremonies should be fine, weather-wise.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: We have intervals of sunshine and a high around 78.
THURSDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunshine with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high climbs to 81.
FRIDAY: More thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, this is a warm end to the work week with occasional sun and a high of 84.
