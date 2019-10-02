AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with clouds today. It's hot and oppressively humid with record highs expected across much of the region. The high in Philadelphia is 93 (6 degrees over the old record set in 2002).
TONIGHT: An evening shower or brief, drenching thunderstorm is possible in some neighborhoods. We have mainly cloudy skies, otherwise, with some additional light shower activity by dawn. The low is a cool 62.
THURSDAY: A sudden, dramatic snap back to true autumn weather is in store. Look for mostly cloudy skies, occasional light rain and drizzle all day long and into evening. But the big story will be the temperature as many neighborhoods go from Wednesday highs in the 90s to the 60s. In Philadelphia, we're going for a high of just 67!
FRIDAY: Clouds move out, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze. The high slips slightly to 66.
SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.
SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 73. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is a pleasant 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a few more showers possible. The high cools to 69.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a cooler high of 65. A few more showers are possible.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News