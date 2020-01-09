AccuWeather: Record highs on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Lots of clouds and not as cold as last night. Light winds with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
The big picture has high pressure exiting our region and one low pressure system cutting to our west up across the Hudson Bay followed by an even stronger area of low pressure that will travel from east Texas up through the Great Lakes through the weekend. This will provide incredible spring warmth up the eastern seaboard along with a rare January severe weather outbreak down by Texarkana. Specifically here in our area, we could challenge record highs on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's record is 66 from 1975 with Sunday's record being 72 from 1890. Keep in mind that the highest temperature ever recorded in January for Philadelphia is 74. This is very impressive warmth. Here are the details by day:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. 53 is the high, 13 degrees above normal.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. 66 is the high, 26 degrees above normal.
SUNDAY: Rain near dawn then sunshine by late a.m. 70 is high, 30 degrees above normal.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 56, but that's still 16 degrees above average.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A shower can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 50.
WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News