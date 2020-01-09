Weather

AccuWeather: Record highs on the way

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Lots of clouds and not as cold as last night. Light winds with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The big picture has high pressure exiting our region and one low pressure system cutting to our west up across the Hudson Bay followed by an even stronger area of low pressure that will travel from east Texas up through the Great Lakes through the weekend. This will provide incredible spring warmth up the eastern seaboard along with a rare January severe weather outbreak down by Texarkana. Specifically here in our area, we could challenge record highs on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's record is 66 from 1975 with Sunday's record being 72 from 1890. Keep in mind that the highest temperature ever recorded in January for Philadelphia is 74. This is very impressive warmth. Here are the details by day:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. 53 is the high, 13 degrees above normal.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. 66 is the high, 26 degrees above normal.

SUNDAY: Rain near dawn then sunshine by late a.m. 70 is high, 30 degrees above normal.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 56, but that's still 16 degrees above average.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A shower can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 50.

WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 injured in crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
Michael White sentenced to 2 years probation
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Show More
Milestone Baby: First in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
More TOP STORIES News