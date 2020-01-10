AccuWeather: Record highs possible this weekend

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with very mild overnight lows around 43-47.

SATURDAY: A southerly flow continues and so does our warming pattern. Look for a windy, mainly cloudy but mild day with a record-tying high of 66 in Philadelphia. A sprinkle or shower is possible in our far northern and western suburbs, but most of the region is dry.

SUNDAY: Overnight rain develops, but ends very early on Sunday morning. We see the return of sunshine later in the morning. The afternoon high is 70, 30 degrees above normal and just two degrees off the record for this date. January highs in the 70s are rare around here (it's only happened about a dozen times since the 1880s). The warmest January high on record in Philadelphia is 74 in the year 1950 and we'll be close to that.

MONDAY: As a passing cold front departs the area, look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 54. That's still 14 degrees above average.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another weather system. A shower can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is still relatively mild: 50.

WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56. Another round of showers may arrive late in the day or in the evening.

THURSDAY: We'll see clouds with sunny breaks and another spotty shower around. The high 52 with falling temperatures.

FRIDAY: Finally, more seasonable air returns to the region and it starts to feel more like winter. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly, brisk breeze and a high of just 40. This could begin a prolonged stretch of cooler weather.

