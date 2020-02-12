AccuWeather: Record territory Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Turning cloudy, but stays very mild. Our normal high is 51, the low will be 47.
THURSDAY: We'll start the day off with a period of cloud cover near dawn. Those clouds will evaporate as winds shift to the southwest tomorrow and sunshine will quickly return. This will allow temperatures to jump into the low 70s for many inland locations. For Philadelphia we are forecasting a record tying high of 72. This would be our first day in the 70s since back in early November. Once again temperatures will be cooler at the shore likely remaining in the 50s.
FRIDAY: A cold front through moves through early morning with a period of clouds and maybe a spotty shower. Behind that front we see sunshine for the afternoon and with colder air not draining in until later we will rebound into the upper 60s. A nice way to the end the work week.
SATURDAY: Winds really kick up Friday night into early Saturday as cold air moves into the region. Despite sunshine Saturday, high will be just 50 degrees with a few gusts to 30mph early in the day. Winds will lighten for the afternoon.
SUNDAY: The sun will continue to dominate. Not too bad of a high: 54.
MONDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with a chilly high of 44.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some showers possible. A high of 45.
