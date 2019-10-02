AccuWeather: Record Warm Wednesday to a Cool, Damp Thursday

Here are some of the record highs today:
Philadelphia: 95
Allentown: 93
Reading: 93
Wilmington: 98
Trenton: 93
A.C. Airport: 96
Dover 96
TONIGHT: An evening shower or brief, drenching thunderstorm is possible in some neighborhoods. We have mainly cloudy skies, otherwise, with some additional light shower activity by dawn. The low is a cool 65.
THURSDAY: A sudden, dramatic snap back to true autumn weather is in store. Look for mostly cloudy skies, occasional light rain and drizzle all day long and into evening. But the big story will be the temperature as many neighborhoods go from Wednesday highs in the 90s to the 60s. In Philadelphia, we're going for a high of just 67!
FRIDAY: Clouds move out, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze. The high slips slightly to 67. Some frost is possible in the Poconos.
SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.
SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 74. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is a pleasant 76.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a few more showers possible. The high cools to 67.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a cooler high of 66.
