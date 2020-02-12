Weather

AccuWeather: Record Warmth On The Way

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We enjoyed mostly sunny skies, light winds and an unseasonably warm high of 69 degrees. That's nice degrees above average.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will pop up at times, with some areas of patchy fog. Winds remain light. We have cool overnight lows, but not too bad with Philadelphia dipping to 52 and some chillier suburbs hitting 42.

FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part with another surge of mild air bumping our high up to 72.

SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.

SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 75. The record is 78, set in 1975.

MONDAY: After morning fog, sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high hits 73, tying the record high from 1999.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 72.

THURSDAY: It's rather cloudy with more showers possible. The high cools to 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's lead over Biden shrinks to fewer than 80,000 votes in Pa.
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Dueling protests in Philadelphia as vote counting continues
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
Officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Show More
How to filter out hate speech, negativity on social media
Father, 9-month-old son found shot inside vehicle
Bucks County chiropractor found dead inside home
Pa. reports 2,900 new COVID-19 cases; highest 1-day total
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
More TOP STORIES News