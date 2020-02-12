AccuWeather: Record Warmth On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We enjoyed mostly sunny skies, light winds and an unseasonably warm high of 69 degrees. That's nice degrees above average.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will pop up at times, with some areas of patchy fog. Winds remain light. We have cool overnight lows, but not too bad with Philadelphia dipping to 52 and some chillier suburbs hitting 42.
FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part with another surge of mild air bumping our high up to 72.
SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 75. The record is 78, set in 1975.
MONDAY: After morning fog, sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high hits 73, tying the record high from 1999.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 72.
THURSDAY: It's rather cloudy with more showers possible. The high cools to 66.
