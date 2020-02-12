AccuWeather: Record Warmth Today, Cooler Weather On the Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today felt more like the middle of May than March! Inland temperatures soared into the 70s, with many records broken. Philadelphia hit 74 degrees, breaking the old record high of 72 set in 1977.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with the chance of some scattered showers overnight. The low is an unseasonably warm 56.
FRIDAY: A cold front pushes in during the morning, with a few scattered showers, but it doesn't really knock temperatures down all that much. Afternoon highs will still reach near 67 degrees, with clouds breaking for some sunshine. The real push of cooler air comes Friday night and with it some gusty winds up to 35mph.
SATURDAY: Winds really kick up Friday night into early Saturday as cold air moves into the region. Despite sunshine Saturday, high will be just 50 degrees. Early morning wind chills will be down into the low 30s. Winds will lighten for the afternoon.
SUNDAY: The sun will continue to dominate. It's a milder day with a high of 58, but winds will gust near 35 mph at times.
MONDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with a chilly high of 44. Some showers are possible at night.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some showers possible. A high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine for Saint Patrick's Day. The high climbs to 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with some showers possible. The high hits 54.
