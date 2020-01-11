AccuWeather: Record Warmth!

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm. High 66. The record is 66 set back in 1975.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and very mild with some rain developing after midnight. Lows 57-60. These low temperatures are normal for June 2nd.

SUNDAY: A touch of rain very early in the morning. Clouds giving way to sun, windy. High 67.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still very warm. High 53.

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. An evening shower is possible. High 52.
WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56. Another round of showers may arrive late in the day or in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning cooler during the afternoon. High 52.

FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Becoming colder. High 40.

