AccuWeather: Record Warmth!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm. High 66. The record is 66 set back in 1975.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and very mild with some rain developing after midnight. Lows 57-60. These low temperatures are normal for June 2nd.
SUNDAY: A touch of rain very early in the morning. Clouds giving way to sun, windy. High 67.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Still very warm. High 53.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. An evening shower is possible. High 52.
WEDNESDAY: We have variable clouds and another mild high of 56. Another round of showers may arrive late in the day or in the evening.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Turning cooler during the afternoon. High 52.
FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. Becoming colder. High 40.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More