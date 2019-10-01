AccuWeather: Records to be demolished Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Hard to believe, but on the first night of October we won't dip below 70 here in Center City under a clear sky. That's basically our normal high for this time of year!
WEDNESDAY: This will be a classic prefrontal day with temperatures surging into the 90s for almost all areas. With most records in the upper 80s tomorrow we look to easily smash the record highs for many locations. Here in Philadelphia we are forecasting a high of 93 with the current record being 87 from 2002. We will start to see more in the way of clouds as we head later in the day and a spotty shower or t'storm can't be ruled out. With precipitable water values just shy of 2 inches, any shower or t'storm could produce locally heavy rainfall.
THURSDAY: it will be instantly fall behind that frontal boundary. However, a wave riding along it will pass to our north and bring a period of showers and light rain. The atmospheric profiles show little if any in the way of sunshine as the lowest levels look saturated. High temps in the mid 60s, about 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday!
FRIDAY: Clouds move out, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze. Much cooler air busts into the region, with our high slipping all the way down to 66.
SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 63.
SUNDAY: More clouds will move in with some sun. It's a little milder with a high of 71. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Some showers are possible. The high is a pleasant 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few more showers possible. The high is 67.
