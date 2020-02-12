AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures will dip to the mid to upper 20s across the region and all of the heavy, wet snow that is laying around will freeze up. Now is the time to finish cleaning off your car/walk/driveway before it freezes solid overnight, making for a real mess come the morning. Any untreated surfaces will be slick come the morning hours.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still breezy and cold. The high is 35.
THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy.
FRIDAY: Some rain is possible in the morning, with the chance of a wintry mix to the north. It's mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The high climbs to 44.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high drops to 36.
SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm. But, its strength and track are uncertain. The high drops to 35.
MONDAY: A blast of arctic air arrives next week. It's windy and bitterly cold. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 24, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
TUESDAY: Its still bitter cold, with sunshine. The high hits 27.
