AccuWeather: Refreshing Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 53-57.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable (rather cool for June). High 70.

TUESDAY: Sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 82.

