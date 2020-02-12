PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 53-57.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable (rather cool for June). High 70.
TUESDAY: Sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 85.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 84.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Refreshing Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News