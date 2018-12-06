WEATHER

AccuWeather: Reinforcing Cold Shot Moving In Overnight

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 6, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sun will mix with a few clouds today and the high only reached 39 degrees. That's nine degrees below normal.

TONIGHT: Some flurries are possible in the Poconos, but the rest of us are dry with a few clouds. Lows will dip to 31 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.

FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 40 and wind chills in the 30's.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 37. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing high clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area.

Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light to moderate snow or mixed precipitation in Delaware and South Jersey, primarily later Sunday into Monday morning. High 38.
MONDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies with a cool high around 43.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a high around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves slightly to 42.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and more seasonable. The high is 44.
