AccuWeather: Remaining Cool Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows 37-46.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. High 66.

TUESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning a touch warmer during the afternoon. High 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High 78.

SUNDAY: Seasonable with sun and clouds. Yom Kippur begins at sundown with calm conditions. The high 79.

