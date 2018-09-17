WEATHER

AccuWeather: Remnant Rain from Florence Moving In

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a cloudy, humid day with a high of 80 and showers developing during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: It remains cloudy with some additional showers and thunderstorms possible at times. The low is a muggy 73.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy and humid conditions with scattered downpours as the remnants of Florence pass through our region. Overall, we're anticipating a general 1" to 2" inches of rain with higher amounts possible in our northwest suburbs. Street flooding is possible wherever heavy downpours develop. Flash flooding is also possible near creeks, streams and in poor drainage areas, what with our still-saturated ground. The high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: Any clouds give way to mostly sunny skies. Humidity lowers and the high climbs to 83.

THURSDAY: This is a nice, partly sunny day with a pleasant high of 75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected overall. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 85. A late-day or night time shower is possible.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high drops to 78. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..

SUNDAY: Its a cloudy day with periods of showers. Our high reaches 73.

MONDAY: Morning showers give way to some afternoon sun. The high hits a relatively cool 72.

