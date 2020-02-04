AccuWeather: Rounds Of Rain This Week

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Another round of rain and drizzle arrives during the evening and continues overnight. The low: 36-40.

WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some rain and drizzle in the morning. The high is a cooler 42. Overnight, more rain arrives with some ice possible in far northern areas in the Poconos.

THURSDAY: A bit of leftover rain is possible early in the morning with some lingering freezing rain in far northern areas closer to the Poconos. After that, we have mostly cloudy skies. The high is will rise to 56 late in the day. Heavy rain arrives at night and continues overnight.

FRIDAY: Some additional rain is likely in the morning. It may even end as a bit of snow as cold air rushes in late in this event, perhaps around midday. The high is 51, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon. We'll be in the 20s overnight.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a cool 41. Another round of rain or snow is possible at night.

SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some rain or snow likely in the morning. The high is 43.

MONDAY: This is looking like a partly sunny, pleasant day with an afternoon high of 49, chilly but still well above average.

TUESDAY: Clouds return. Some rain is possible. The high is 47.

